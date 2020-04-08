Deputy Commissioner Capt Anwar ul Haq on Wednesday visited the Corona virus ward established at the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology(RIU).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt Anwar ul Haq on Wednesday visited the Corona virus ward established at the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology(RIU).

Medical Superintendent RIU Dr Khalid Randhawa and other officials were accompanying the DC, who met patients admitted to the Corona management center at the institute.

Anwar interacted with COVID-19 -affected patients having positive results and asked about treatment and other facilities provided to them at the RIU.

Majority of them expressed satisfaction over the treatment and medical care provided to the patients.

During his visit, he was also briefed upon the prevailing situation with regard to Corona virus and its treatment at other quarantine facilities of the town.

The DC on the occasion said that maximum possible services are being provided to COVID-19 suspects and patients reaching at all facilities as the Punjab govt was committed to fight and defeat the deadly disease.