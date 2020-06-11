Deputy Commissioner visits RIU; interacts with corona affected patients

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq Thursday visited the coronavirus ward established at the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) and interacted with COVID-19 affected patients and asked about the treatment and other facilities provided to them

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq Thursday visited the coronavirus ward established at the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) and interacted with COVID-19 affected patients and asked about the treatment and other facilities provided to them.

He was accompanying Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Umer on the occasion.

Majority of the patients expressed satisfaction over the treatment and medical care provided to them.

RIU Medical Superintendent Dr Khalid Randhawa briefed the prevailing situation with regard to coronavirus and its treatment at other quarantine facilities of the town.

The deputy commissioner said as the lockdown had been eased, the number of patients were increasing day by day.

He said maximum possible services were being provided to coronavirus suspects reaching at all the facilities as the Punjab government was committed to fight and defeat the deadly disease.

He advised the residents to stay at homes and not move unnecessarily during lockdown.

He asked the residents to observe social distancing and follow the health advisories properly to avoid any catastrophe.

Meanwhile, RIU Medical Superintendent Dr Khalid Randhawa told APP that around 50 health workers including seven doctors, 20 nurses and other para-medical workers had been affected so far at the center.

He said COVID-19 situation was getting out of control very rapidly and "If this trend continues, we fear an exponential growth in the number of cases to come," he added.

He said the government and health workers as front-line soldiers are doing its utmost efforts to control the pandemic but citizens must be acknowledged that being a third world country,"We have limited resources."Dr Randhawa informed that presently 21 ventilators were available at the center and 10 more would reach in two days adding if rising number of cases lasts, 100 ventilators would be insufficient to deal the crises.

He said RIU had treated over 1,000 confirmed cases at the center so far, out of which 650 had been recovered while 200 positive patients were admitted.