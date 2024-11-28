Open Menu

Deputy Commissioner Visits Service Delivery Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Deputy Commissioner visits service delivery center

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram, conducted a surprise inspection of the Service Delivery Center, Sub-Registrar Offices, and Tehsil City Offices.

During his visit, he interacted with citizens, reviewed ongoing operations, and instructed the staff to ensure the timely resolution of public matters.

The Deputy Commissioner evaluated the services provided at the counters and the overall functionality of the offices.

He checked staff attendance, inspected office records, and emphasized the importance of maintaining transparency and efficiency in public dealings.

Addressing the officials, he directed them to perform their duties diligently and ensure that citizens receive prompt and effective services.

He reiterated the administration's commitment to delivering immediate relief to the public and streamlining the provision of essential services.

According to the Deputy Commissioner, all necessary steps are being taken to enhance service delivery in the provincial capital.

Processes at service delivery centers have been simplified to make the issuance of official documents quicker and more accessible for the public.

This initiative is part of the district administration's broader agenda to improve governance and citizen satisfaction in Peshawar.

Related Topics

Resolution Peshawar Visit All

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s ..

Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources

38 minutes ago
 Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, sur ..

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas

56 minutes ago
 Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climat ..

Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue f ..

Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..

1 hour ago
 Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push P ..

Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..

2 hours ago
 Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to ..

Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog

2 hours ago
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great ..

Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..

2 hours ago
 Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov ..

Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests

2 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minis ..

The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..

4 hours ago
 Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artis ..

Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists

5 hours ago
 PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan