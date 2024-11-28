Deputy Commissioner Visits Service Delivery Center
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram, conducted a surprise inspection of the Service Delivery Center, Sub-Registrar Offices, and Tehsil City Offices.
During his visit, he interacted with citizens, reviewed ongoing operations, and instructed the staff to ensure the timely resolution of public matters.
The Deputy Commissioner evaluated the services provided at the counters and the overall functionality of the offices.
He checked staff attendance, inspected office records, and emphasized the importance of maintaining transparency and efficiency in public dealings.
Addressing the officials, he directed them to perform their duties diligently and ensure that citizens receive prompt and effective services.
He reiterated the administration's commitment to delivering immediate relief to the public and streamlining the provision of essential services.
According to the Deputy Commissioner, all necessary steps are being taken to enhance service delivery in the provincial capital.
Processes at service delivery centers have been simplified to make the issuance of official documents quicker and more accessible for the public.
This initiative is part of the district administration's broader agenda to improve governance and citizen satisfaction in Peshawar.
