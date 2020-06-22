Deputy Commissioner visits Shahdara Park to inspect missing facilities

Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial visited Shahdara Park here on Monday and inspected the construction of toilets at the park as part of the missing facilities scheme

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial visited Shahdara Park here on Monday and inspected the construction of toilets at the park as part of the missing facilities scheme.

The deputy commissioner directed for timely completion of the project and said the park would be embellished to make it more attractive for the visitors.

He said the maintenance of parks was very important to keep the city green and clean.

The DC was briefed that the construction of toilets at Shahdraha Park was being done with a cost of Rs 5 million. He was also told that the construction of missing facilities was underway at various parks of the city.