Deputy Commissioner visits shelter home

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited the shelter home at General Bus Stand and had lunch with the residents.

Assistant Commissioner (Sadar) Umar Maqbool and other officers were also present.

Deputy Commissioner met with the people and inquired about the facilities available and spent some time with them.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the district administration was providing shelter to the travelers and homeless people to spend the night in this cold season while they were also being provided lunch and dinner along with warm beds and breakfast in the morning.

He asked AC Sadar to provide timely food and breakfast to the people stayingin the shelter home.

He urged to maintain high standard of cleanliness in the shelter home also.