Deputy Commissioner Visits Surrounding Area Of River Chenab
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto visited surrounding localities of River Chenab along with MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana to review the situation after erosion by the river
He said that all possible resources would be utilized to stop the erosion to save the local population.
He said the government of Punjab would take necessary steps to stop the erosion by chalking out effective plan.