Deputy Commissioner Visits Surrounding Area Of River Chenab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 11:41 PM

Deputy Commissioner visits surrounding area of river Chenab

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto visited surrounding localities of River Chenab along with MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana to review the situation after erosion by the river

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto visited surrounding localities of River Chenab along with MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana to review the situation after erosion by the river.

He said that all possible resources would be utilized to stop the erosion to save the local population.

He said the government of Punjab would take necessary steps to stop the erosion by chalking out effective plan.

More Stories From Pakistan

