Deputy Commissioner visits Tehsil Norang, Lakki City, check price lists

Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Abdul Haseeb Khan Monday visited Tehsil Norang and Lakki City and checked selling of various edibles items on the rates issued by the district administration Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Abdul Haseeb Khan Monday visited Tehsil Norang and Lakki City and checked selling of various edibles items on the rates issued by the district administration Lakki Marwat.

He also met with the people busy in purchasing various items including meat, flour, milk, Dahi and other daily use routine items and warned the shopkeepers, markets owners and other venders to follow strictly the price lists issued to them otherwise legal action would be taken against those violating.

He also directed the police to arrest all those roaming or sitting unnecessarily in the bazaars and markets in Tehsil Norang and Lakki City. He advised the people to stay at home for their own and family's safety.

"We have taken all out measures against the outbreak of Coronavirus and things were under control, Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Abdul Haseeb told media men. He also warned the shopkeepers, market owners and small business traders to close their businesses well before 4.00 p.m as a guideline in this connection issued by provincial government.

In the meanwhile, the police and officials of the district administration also closed down all unnecessary shops and dispersed the crowds in the crowded areas. Strict action will be taken against them, DC Lakki Marwat warned the violators. He also told the people that they could register complaints to his office open for them anytime regarding the overcharging.