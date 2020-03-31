UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Visits The District Jail, Reviews Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 09:38 PM

Deputy Commissioner visits the District Jail, reviews facilities

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nair Sheikh along with District Police Officer (DPO) Ammara Ather visited the District Jail Sargodha here on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nair Sheikh along with District Police Officer (DPO) Ammara Ather visited the District Jail Sargodha here on Tuesday.

He reviewed the protective measures taken for Coronavirus in the jail.

On the occasion, the district jail officials told that all protective measures has been taken to deal with Coronavirus. The screening of all the prisoners has been completed, adding that all facilities including sanitizer and mask for prisoners have also ensured in jail.

He said that prisoners who came after Feb 10 they were kept in Quarantine established in the jail and under the government's directive.

He said the temporary restriction on meeting with prisoners and bringing goods from outside was being strictly implemented, adding that Isolation ward has also been set up in district jail. The Jail officials further told that no symptoms of coronavirus was detected in any prisoner till now. One Medical Officer and two Dispensers had been hired for screening of prisoners.

The DC and the DPO expressed satisfaction on steps taken by the district jail administration.

