Deputy Commissioner visits THQ Hasilpur

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hasilpur, some 100 kilometers from here Tuesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hasilpur, some 100 kilometers from here Tuesday.

He inspected the facilities being provided at the hospital. He visited different wards, OPD, Labour Room, Operation Theatre, Pathological Lab and X-Ray Department of the hospital. Deputy Commissioner also checked the stock of medicines.

He expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness of the hospital. Later, Deputy Commissioner was briefed by officers of the Agriculture Department about situation of locust attack in the area. He was also briefed about different schemes underway in the tehsil.

Officers from Livestock Department, education Department, and other departments apprised Deputy Commissioner about performance of their respective departments. In the end, he planted a sapling in the lawn of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hasilpur.