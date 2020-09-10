UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Visits THQ Hospital

Sumaira FH 17 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 12:09 AM

Deputy Commissioner visits THQ Hospital

Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Kabaid visited Daska THQ Civil Hospital and reviewed facilities on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Kabaid visited Daska THQ Civil Hospital and reviewed facilities on Wednesday.

The DC inquired about health and medical facilities being provided to patients and also checked availability of medicines.

The DC also hailed services of philanthropists for their services and donation to run successfully a dialysis unit at the hospital. He said the role of philanthropists was laudable in providing the better medical and health cover to people at local level.

Meanwhile, the DC also visited the Municipal Stadium Daska and expressed concern over its condition. The DC made a committee for the early rehabilitation of the stadium as well.

Related Topics

Daska

Recent Stories

Emirates adds Moscow to its growing network

11 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed checks on conditions of victims o ..

1 hour ago

UAE-KSA Real Estate - Post - COVID-19 conference c ..

2 hours ago

Department of Community Development checks up on g ..

2 hours ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy Houthi-launche ..

2 hours ago

Tabreed closes syndication of $692 million loan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.