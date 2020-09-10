Deputy Commissioner visits THQ Hospital

Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Kabaid visited Daska THQ Civil Hospital and reviewed facilities on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Kabaid visited Daska THQ Civil Hospital and reviewed facilities on Wednesday.

The DC inquired about health and medical facilities being provided to patients and also checked availability of medicines.

The DC also hailed services of philanthropists for their services and donation to run successfully a dialysis unit at the hospital. He said the role of philanthropists was laudable in providing the better medical and health cover to people at local level.

Meanwhile, the DC also visited the Municipal Stadium Daska and expressed concern over its condition. The DC made a committee for the early rehabilitation of the stadium as well.