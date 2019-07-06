Deputy Commissioner visits THQ, Land Record Center at Ahmadpur East

(@imziishan)

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Ahmadpur East some 70 kilometers from here today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Ahmadpur East some 70 kilometers from here today.

He inspected the facilities being provided at the hospital. Deputy Commissioner visited the Disaster Management Unit, Orthopaedic Unit, Trauma Unit, and Dialysis Unit of the hospital.

He directed the hospital administration to provide better facilities of health to the visiting patients and ensure hygiene and cleanliness. Later, Deputy Commissioner paid a visit to Land Record Center Ahmadpur East. He talked to the visiting persons and inquired about the facilities provided at the center. He inspected the electronic queue system. Deputy Commissioner directed the in-charge of the center to treat all the visiting persons with respect especially the elderly and women.