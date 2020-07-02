UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Visits THQ Yazman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 09:12 PM

Deputy Commissioner visits THQ Yazman

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Yazman, some 35 kilometres from here today. He inspected the health facilities available at the hospital

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Yazman, some 35 kilometres from here today. He inspected the health facilities available at the hospital.

He visited the Coronavrirus Isolation Ward, Emergency Department, General Ward, OPD, Dialysis Unit and Laboratory of the hospital.

He checked the stock of medicines at the store and expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness of the hospital.

Medical Superintendent of THQ Yazman briefed the Deputy Commissioner that 11252 patients were served in OPD during last month. Medical facilities were provided to 5500 patients in the Emergency Department. He further told that 30 patients are registered at Dialysis Unit where their dialysis is done twice a week.

More Stories From Pakistan

