UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Visits Under Construction Rehabilitation Work Near CPEC Sites

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 08:50 PM

Deputy Commissioner visits under construction rehabilitation work near CPEC sites

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed Khan along with the Additional Assistant Commissioner and Focal Person for CPEC Muhammad Azhar Khan Thursday visited the sites and inspected the ongoing rehabilitation work besides passing instruction to the contractors for early completion

BATGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed Khan along with the Additional Assistant Commissioner and Focal Person for CPEC Muhammad Azhar Khan Thursday visited the sites and inspected the ongoing rehabilitation work besides passing instruction to the contractors for early completion.

During his visit, he also inspected the landslides areas in Shangli Bala and Batle and 1, 2 and 4 inches water supply lines from Kashmir Cheena and Orange Pass Cheena to Thakot respectively. Public Health XEN Muhammad Ikram gave a detail briefing to the deputy commissioner regarding the background, importance and number of beneficiaries of the said schemes.

The deputy commissioner urged to take immediate steps to rehabilitate these schemes and directed XEN to provide them with all the correspondence between Public Health and NHA regarding the mid-scale schemes so far along with written orders issued to the concerned authorities.

Later, the DC inspected RHC Thakot and expressed satisfaction over the improvement in hospital attendance, facilities and cleanliness. On his return, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the first two km and various link roads from Kas Pul to Meera Bazar, CPEC Road and Orks Bridge-Ogi Road and called for early completions of the ongoing rehabilitation work.

Related Topics

Water Meera Visit Road CPEC Orange NHA All From

Recent Stories

ADDED begins implementation of mSMEs coalition pro ..

26 minutes ago

Emirates delivers on customer promise, offers trav ..

40 minutes ago

SEWA saves 34 megawatts during ‘Peak Hour’ ini ..

56 minutes ago

Three injure in roof collapse in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

Wall Street climbs at open on jobs data, Dow +1.7% ..

2 minutes ago

US Removes Venezuela-Related Sanctions From 4 Enti ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.