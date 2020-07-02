Deputy Commissioner visits under construction rehabilitation work near CPEC sites

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed Khan along with the Additional Assistant Commissioner and Focal Person for CPEC Muhammad Azhar Khan Thursday visited the sites and inspected the ongoing rehabilitation work besides passing instruction to the contractors for early completion

BATGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed Khan along with the Additional Assistant Commissioner and Focal Person for CPEC Muhammad Azhar Khan Thursday visited the sites and inspected the ongoing rehabilitation work besides passing instruction to the contractors for early completion.

During his visit, he also inspected the landslides areas in Shangli Bala and Batle and 1, 2 and 4 inches water supply lines from Kashmir Cheena and Orange Pass Cheena to Thakot respectively. Public Health XEN Muhammad Ikram gave a detail briefing to the deputy commissioner regarding the background, importance and number of beneficiaries of the said schemes.

The deputy commissioner urged to take immediate steps to rehabilitate these schemes and directed XEN to provide them with all the correspondence between Public Health and NHA regarding the mid-scale schemes so far along with written orders issued to the concerned authorities.

Later, the DC inspected RHC Thakot and expressed satisfaction over the improvement in hospital attendance, facilities and cleanliness. On his return, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the first two km and various link roads from Kas Pul to Meera Bazar, CPEC Road and Orks Bridge-Ogi Road and called for early completions of the ongoing rehabilitation work.