Deputy Commissioner visits vaccination centres

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Thursday paid a surprise visit to the single-dose vaccination centre at Jamia Majid Al-Sadiq here.

He inspected the arrangements and facilities at the centre.

The single-dose vaccination centre was specially established in the downtown area to facilitate the business community of the adjoining areas. Later, Deputy Commissioner visited the single-dose vaccination centre near Bus Stand.

The centre was set up to facilitate the travellers and staff of buses.