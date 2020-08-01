UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Visits Various Areas Of City To Inspect Cleanliness

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 07:30 PM

Deputy Commissioner visits various areas of city to inspect cleanliness

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial visited various areas of Bahawalpur to inspect the situation of cleanliness.

He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Uzman Chaudhry. He visited Shahi Bazar, Model Town-B, Satellite Town, Commercial Area, Malay Wali Gali, Gulberg Road and new Sabzi Mandi areas.

He also visited camps set up by Bahawalpur Waste Management Authority.

Deputy Commissioner was told that 40 camps have been set up in Bahawalpur by BWMC to facilitate people.

More than 900 officers and workers of BWMC were busy in removing offals and other remains of animals and keeping the city clean.

Later, Deputy Commissioner visited the Child Protection Bureau and met with the resident children.

He talked to them and asked about the facilities they are being given.

He also planted a sapling in the lawn of Child Protection Bureau building.

Pakistan

