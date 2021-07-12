UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Visits Various Places To Check Coronavirus SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Irfan Ali Kathia paid a visit to the coronavirus vaccination center located at Government Girls High school Model Town on Monday and inspected vaccination facilities provided to the people.

He inspected the vaccination counters and information desks and asked from the people about the coronara vaccination facilities.

The Deputy Commissioner visited NADRA Office at Model Town and inspected the facilities provided to the people.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner visited the sacrificial animal sale point near Jhangiwala Road.

Sharing his remarks on the occasion, he asked people to strictly follow Coronavirus SOPs including use of face mask and get themselves vaccinated.

The Deputy Commissioner was briefed that the facility of clean drinking water, veterinary medicine, veterinary doctors of livestock department , Rescue 1122 and health department staff were also available at the sacrificial animal sale points of the district.

