Deputy Commissioner visits vegetable, fruit market in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner visited the vegetable and fruit market here on Friday.

DC carried out a detail review of the quality of fruit and vegetable and also checked its bid and supply demand.

He said on that occasion due to the district administrations' strict monitoring vegetables are available at a fixed price throughout the district while strict monitoring of food, including flour,sugar and ghee are also available at large quantity and dealers have sufficient stock in market.

He further said price control magistrate is visiting the markets and bazaar on daily basis. Vegetables and fruit bidding are being monitored under the supervision of district officers on daily basis.