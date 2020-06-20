UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Visits Vegetable, Fruit Market

Sat 20th June 2020

Deputy Commissioner visits vegetable, fruit market

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited the central vegetable and fruit market

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited the central vegetable and fruit market.

He took a detailed reviewed of the demand, supply and prices of vegetables and fruits. He inspected various stalls and also monitored the bidding process of vegetables and fruits.

Market Committee officials were also present on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the steps being taken to maintain social distancing in the vegetable and fruit market.

