Deputy Commissioner Visits Vegetable, Fruit Market

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 06:22 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed the officers of the market committee to ensure sufficient availability of daily use items in the markets.

He issued these instructions during a visit to the vegetable and fruit market here on Saturday.

Chairman Market Committee Mian Safdar Kaliar, Secretary Market Committee Naeem Iftikhar Cheema and President Sabzi Mandi Shoaib Khan were also present on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner further directed the officers concerned to ensure the implementation of SOPs for the safety of people from coronavirus in the vegetable and fruit market.

He inspected various stall and checked the quality of vegetables and fruits.

The deputy commissioner said that the price lists should also be displayed atprominent places in the shops. He said that legal action would be taken againstthe hoarders and profiteers.

