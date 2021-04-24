Deputy Commissioner visits vegetable market

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has visited fruit & vegetable market Ghulam Muhammad Abad and monitored the auction process of various vegetables, on Saturday.

He said that auction process of fruits and vegetables in the vegetable markets is being monitored regularly so that the prices could be kept under control.

He reviewed the auction of tomatoes, lemons, garlic, onions, green chilli, apples, bananas and other items and asked the market committee officials to continue monitoring of bidding process.

He said that rate list should be issued immediately after auction process and quality items should be sold at fixed rates.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the assistant commissioners to visit vegetable markets in the tehsils regularly.