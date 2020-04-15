UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Visits Wheat Procurement Centres

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 09:16 PM

Deputy Commissioner visits wheat procurement centres

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed visited wheat procurement centres of Kahnqah Sharif and Noorpur Noranga near here Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed visited wheat procurement centres of Kahnqah Sharif and Noorpur Noranga near here Wednesday.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements of social distancing, sitting arrangements of visiting persons and provision of drinking water at the centres.

Deputy Commissioner inspected the process of wheat procurement and issuance of gunny bags. Deputy Commissioner was briefed that target of procuring 15000 metric ton wheat each has been set for both the centres. More than 58000 gunny bags have been issued from both the centres.

Related Topics

Water Bahawalpur From Wheat

Recent Stories

Over one million people to benefit from ERC’s Ra ..

50 minutes ago

NAFFCO contributes AED1 million to Community Solid ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy warns merchants against price hikes

1 hour ago

Chief Minister for enhancing coronavirus diagnosti ..

3 minutes ago

Global stock markets and oil prices slide as virus ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Inflation at 0.2% in Week From April 7 to ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.