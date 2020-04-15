Deputy Commissioner visits wheat procurement centres

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed visited wheat procurement centres of Kahnqah Sharif and Noorpur Noranga near here Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed visited wheat procurement centres of Kahnqah Sharif and Noorpur Noranga near here Wednesday.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements of social distancing, sitting arrangements of visiting persons and provision of drinking water at the centres.

Deputy Commissioner inspected the process of wheat procurement and issuance of gunny bags. Deputy Commissioner was briefed that target of procuring 15000 metric ton wheat each has been set for both the centres. More than 58000 gunny bags have been issued from both the centres.