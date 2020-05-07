Deputy Commissioner visits wheat procurement center, THQ hospital Kot Momin in Sargodha

Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyar Shakh has paid a surprise visit to Sial Mor Wheat Procurement Center here on Thursday.

He checked the distribution of gunny bags and wheat procurement records.

Assistant Commissioner Kot Momin Jaffar Gujjar was also along with him on the occasion.

He directed the in-charge of PC Center to achieve the wheat procurement target in all cases.

He later inspected the protective embankment near Talibwala and directed measures to keep the population safe in case of floods.

DC took notice of the inactive police post near Sial Mor Interchange and directed to deploy police, food and health personnel on a permanent basis.

He has also inspected the wheat procurement center at Kot Momin and later visited THQ Hospital, Kot Momin.