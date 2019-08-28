Deputy Commissioner visits Yazman tehsil

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed visited Yazman tehsil Wednesday. He visited Assistant Commissioner Office, Tehsil Municipal Administration Office, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Bahawal Stadium and rescue 1122 office

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed visited Yazman tehsil Wednesday. He visited Assistant Commissioner Office, Tehsil Municipal Administration Office, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Bahawal Stadium and rescue 1122 office.

He presided over a meeting at the office of Assistant Commissioner Yazman to review arrangements for Moharam-ul-Haram. The meeting was attended by MPA Ch Ahsaan-ul-Haq, Assistant Commissioner Yazman Shahid Khokhar and other concerned officers.

He directed the authorities to repair roads to be used for processions and Majalis of Moharam-ul-Haram. Deputy Commissioner inspected revenue cases of the tehsil.

He planted a sapling to inaugurate 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign.

Deputy Commissioner during his visit to under-construction Bahawal Stadium directed timely completion of the stadium so that youth can benefit from the facility. He also inspected the mega sewerage project which will be completed with a cost of Rs 300 million.

Deputy Commissioner visited the under-construction building of Rescue 1122 tehsil station. He later visited THQ Yazman and inspected the health facilities including dialysis unit and emergency ward. Deputy Commissioner was briefed by Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Fayyaz about the facilities being provided at the hospital.