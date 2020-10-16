Deputy Commissioner wants park developed swiftly

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) and local administration to accelerate efforts for establishment of a public park and a greenbelt near Kamalpur Interchange

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) and local administration to accelerate efforts for establishment of a public park and a greenbelt near Kamalpur Interchange.

He was visiting the site where park and greenbelt will be established in collaboration with Kailash Group of Industries.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool and Director Kailash Group Farrukh Zaman were also present.

The DC checked the ongoing work and directed the AC Sadar to expedite pace of work by using extra work force. Welcoming the support of Kailash Group for developing the greenbelt and public park, he said that it would provide quality recreational facilities to people of the area.