Deputy commissioner wants to make complaint cells of market committees functional

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi ordered chairmen and secretaries of market committees to make complaint cells functional to facilitate people.

DC asked EADA Asif Raza to ensure compliance and deploy separate staff at the complaint cells, says an official release.

Sherazi said that duty roster of staff should be prepared daily contact numbers of officers and officials should be displayed prominently at the complaint cells.

He ordered chairmen to visit markets twice a week.

Meanwhile, district food controller (DFC) Ahmad Javed conducted surprise visits at markets and imposed Rs 100,000 fine on several shops on selling Atta at high price.

He said that people should not pay more than fixed price to shopkeepers adding that price of 10kg Atta bag was fixed at Rs 430 and 20kg bag at Rs 860.