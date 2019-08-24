UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner West Chairs A Meeting To Review Arrangements For Expected Rain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 08:31 PM

Deputy Commissioner West chairs a meeting to review arrangements for expected rain

Deputy Commissioner (DC) West-Karachi Fayyaz Alam Solangi on Saturday chaired the meeting and reviewed Municipal arrangements for expected rain in next week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) West-Karachi Fayyaz Alam Solangi on Saturday chaired the meeting and reviewed Municipal arrangements for expected rain in next week.

The meeting was attended by the Municipal Commissioner (MC) DMC West, ADCs, Mukhtiarkars of respective Sub-Divisions, Representatives of KW&SB, K-Electric, Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB), District Council, KMC, DMC and other concerned departments.

TheDC expressed gratitude for all the participants of the meeting and issued orders for formation of a comprehensive body of representatives of civics agencies regarding better and effective measures for cleanliness in the district West.

He also said that ordered have been issued to the represtatives of KW&SB and DMC regarding sanitation works and clearing of sewage drainage in whole district.

