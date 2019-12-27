UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner West - Karachi Chairs Meeting Regarding Rural Statistics

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 06:34 PM

Deputy Commissioner West - Karachi chairs meeting regarding Rural Statistics

Deputy Commissioner (DC) West - Karachi Fayyaz Alam Solangi chaired a meeting regarding rural statistics 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) West - Karachi Fayyaz Alam Solangi chaired a meeting regarding rural statistics 2020.

The meeting was attended by all Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiyarkars of the District West, said a statement on Friday.

The DC West apprised all participating officers about the need for Rural Statistics 2020.

He said that the 9th Rural Country-wide Data Collection in 2020 would be completed in three phases.

The first phase, which would start in Sindh from January 2020 as after regular training for the staffers of the department,starting on January 01, 2020, the regular work would be launched to get information about available facilities for each and every study would be done.

All the information from the rural census 2020 was arranged at the tehsil level so that the district government administration and the local government could get information about the actual situation related to the basic facilities of their district, on the basis of which they could envisage better plan for future development and uplift projects.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh January 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

Benazir’s 12th death anniversary: Zardari addres ..

3 minutes ago

Outgoing UK Ambassador Laurie Bristow Fondly Remem ..

29 seconds ago

Additional District and Sessions Judge inspects di ..

30 seconds ago

Credit of launching Jalalpur Canal goes to PTI gov ..

32 seconds ago

Mohammad Ali Jinnah University admission test on D ..

33 seconds ago

Jordan's public debt hits 42 bln USD

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.