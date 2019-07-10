Deputy Commissioner West reviews arrangements of Eid-ul-Adha

Deputy Commissioner (DC) West Zahid Hussain Memon chaired a meeting to finalise arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha including facilities for small cattle markets, garbage lifting and other civic facilities here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) West Zahid Hussain Memon chaired a meeting to finalise arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha including facilities for small cattle markets , garbage lifting and other civic facilities here.

The meeting was attended by Chairman DMC West Izharuddin Ahmed Khan, Municipal Commissioner Waseem Mustafa Soomro, SSP West Shoukat Ali Khatian, ADC-I West Shaikh Muhammad Rafiq, ADC-II West Samiullah Khan and representatives of Sindh Solid Waste board Management (SSWB), District Councils, K-Electric, KW&SB, SITE limited, Rangers and police, said a statement on Wednesday.

The DC West also directed all officials concerned to provide basic civic facilitates and maintain law and order on the occasion of the Eid.

He directed the local bodies representatives to use all available resources to complete ongoing development works include C.C.flooring in the narrow lanes and repair of roads nearby the Haji Camp.

He said that all necessary facilities would be provided to the small cattle markets in the area while strict legal action will be taken against the illegal cattle markets.