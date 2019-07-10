UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner West Reviews Arrangements Of Eid-ul-Adha

Faizan Hashmi 6 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 08:33 PM

Deputy Commissioner West reviews arrangements of Eid-ul-Adha

Deputy Commissioner (DC) West Zahid Hussain Memon chaired a meeting to finalise arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha including facilities for small cattle markets, garbage lifting and other civic facilities here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) West Zahid Hussain Memon chaired a meeting to finalise arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha including facilities for small cattle markets, garbage lifting and other civic facilities here.

The meeting was attended by Chairman DMC West Izharuddin Ahmed Khan, Municipal Commissioner Waseem Mustafa Soomro, SSP West Shoukat Ali Khatian, ADC-I West Shaikh Muhammad Rafiq, ADC-II West Samiullah Khan and representatives of Sindh Solid Waste board Management (SSWB), District Councils, K-Electric, KW&SB, SITE limited, Rangers and police, said a statement on Wednesday.

The DC West also directed all officials concerned to provide basic civic facilitates and maintain law and order on the occasion of the Eid.

He directed the local bodies representatives to use all available resources to complete ongoing development works include C.C.flooring in the narrow lanes and repair of roads nearby the Haji Camp.

He said that all necessary facilities would be provided to the small cattle markets in the area while strict legal action will be taken against the illegal cattle markets.

Related Topics

Sindh Rangers Police Law And Order SITE Market All

Recent Stories

Trump Administration Has Firm Intentions to Conduc ..

2 seconds ago

CDA removes encroachments from Margalla Town

4 seconds ago

455,000 students from UAE take part in Arab Readin ..

33 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Wednesday 10 July 2019

7 seconds ago

NH&MP organizes plantation event Green Pakistan

12 seconds ago

60,000 Pakistani kids born with congenital heart d ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.