Deputy Commissioner West Reviews Muharram Arrangements

Mon 26th August 2019

Deputy Commissioner (DC) District West Karachi Fayyaz Alam Solangi presided over a meeting of the organizers of processions and Majalis which would be organized during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ):Deputy Commissioner (DC) District West Karachi Fayyaz Alam Solangi presided over a meeting of the organizers of processions and Majalis which would be organized during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

The meeting discussed the arrangements of civic facilities and security for the gatherings and programs of Muharram, said a statement here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by General Secretary Of Jafferia Alliance Pakistan Syed Shabber Raza, SSP West Shoukat Ali Khatian, ACs, Director SSWMB Ghulam Abbas Mangrio, XEN SITE and Surjani and officials of Rangers, KW&SB, K-Electric (KE) and all SHOs of district West.

During meeting the organizers of processions and Majalis pointed out that KW&SB and K-Electric be directed to resolve the complaints about cleaning, dewatering and power supply.

The DMC DC West assured them to take steps for resolution of their grievances while Syed Shabbar lauded the performance of Sindh Police and Pakistan Rangers of Sindh to control crimes in the metropolis.

The organizers expressed their satisfaction over the performance of the Sindh Rangers and police, especially, on taking action against the terrorists and criminal elements.

