Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa Visits Khairpur Tamewali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa visits Khairpur Tamewali

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Khairpur Tamewali some 80 kilometres from here, on Saturday.

He inspected the medical facilities provided to the patients at the hospital. Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamewali Syed Gul Abbas and Medical Officer were present on the occasion. The deputy commissioner inspected different departments of THQ Hospital.

The deputy commissioner inspected the treatment facilities provided to the patients in the wards. He checked the stock of medicines at the hospital pharmacy. He reviewed the cleaning arrangements and checked the attendance of doctors and paramedical staff.

Later, the deputy commissioner directed Assistant Commissioner Syed Gul Abbas that the median of different roads should be cleaned properly. He said that beautiful plants should be planted to make the environment green.

The deputy commissioner visited the control room established at the Tehsil level and reviewed the performance of posted staff.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa inspected the gymnasium. On this occasion, he instructed that the youth should participate in sports activities to bring a good name to Pakistan in the sports arena.

