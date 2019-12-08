UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Zahid Shahvisits Hospital In Sibi

Sun 08th December 2019 | 02:10 PM

Deputy Commissioner Zahid Shahvisits hospital in Sibi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sibi Seyed Zahid Shah visited district headquarters hospital to ensure healthcare facilities to public in the area on Sunday.

He also checked attendance of doctors and other staffs and visited patients wards.

The DC also met with the patients and asked about their health and treatment conditions in the hospital.

He reviewed onging construction of children wards and directed concerned official for early completion of construction to facilitate people.

DC Seyed Zahid Shah also instructed Medical Superintendent (MS) to improve cleansing of hospital for interest of patients health, saying strict action would be taken against those staff personnel who are showing negligence during their duties.

Earlier, MS briefed DC Seyed Zahid Shah about the hospital facilities and its problems.

However, DC Zahid Shah visited Government Girls High school Gharibabad and Divisional Public School for checking attendance of teachers on Sunday.

He also asked students about their education and urged them to remain punctual.

He emphasised upon the teachers to play their due role to create academic environment for quality education.

