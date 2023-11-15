Deputy Commissioner Ziarat chairs meeting on foreign illegal immigrants

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Mohammad Ramzan Palal on Wednesday chaired a meeting of officers to discuss the evacuation of foreign illegal immigrants.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Ziarat Mohammad Hanif Noorzai, NADRA In-charge Ubaidullah, and other relevant officers.

During the meeting, the committee reviewed a progress survey report on the ongoing evacuation efforts. In accordance with the directives of the Government of Balochistan, it was decided that all foreign illegal immigrants will be registered with NADRA and deported within a week of registration.