Deputy Commissioner/DRO Reviews Training Process Regarding General Elections

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Deputy Commissioner/DRO reviews training process regarding General elections

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) District Returning Officer/Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi along with District Election Commissioner of the city Pervaiz Ahmed Kalwar reviewed the training process continued at different centres regarding General Elections.

According to details, DC reviewed the training programme of the presiding officer, Assistant Presiding officer and Polling Officer being carried out in Ghazali College Latifabad no 11, Government Elementry College and Government Boys school old Wahdat Colony Qasimabad.

On this occasion, DRO directed relevant officers to make every possible effort to make the election process transparent at any cost.

He said that General elections were a national obligation and there is a need to play a positive role in this regard.

