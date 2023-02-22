UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioners Directed To Improve Governance, Service Delivery

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Deputy commissioners directed to improve governance, service delivery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Punjab chief secretary has issued directions to all deputy commissioners for improving governance and service delivery in their districts.

Presiding over a video-link meeting of deputy commissioners here on Wednesday, he said that administrative officers must go out in the field themselves to assess the situation, adding that there should be a clear improvement in governance and service delivery. He also issued a warning to the districts not performing well in price control.

He asked the deputy commissioners to visit fruit and vegetable markets to monitor the auction process.

The chief secretary ordered for strict action against those involved in overcharging and hoarding of urea and said that sufficient availability of fertiliser must be ensured at fixed rate. He said that necessary facilities should be provided at educational institutions, hospitals and health centres on a priority basis. The chief secretary also issued instructions for improving cleanliness and removing wall-chalking in cities.

