Deputy Commissioners directed to visit sacrificial animals' markets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Asif Bilal Lodhi has directed all Deputy Commissioners to personally visit sale points for sacrificial animals to ensure disposal of expected rain water besides security arrangements.

Addressing a meeting on polio free districts, dengue and Eidul Azha arrangements here on Wednesday, he also directed Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), Livestock department and Traffic Police to enhance personnel's deployment in markets. He said that 36 temporary animals markets were established in whole Lahore division including 7 of Lahore.

He advised to made electricity arrangements in a proper manner to avoid even a single incident of electrocution in animal markets.

He said keeping in view the increasing number of animals, the area of markets must be enhanced to bring comfort for sellers and purchasers.

He said that from Ist January to 31 July 2019, 7 confirmed patients of dengue were reported in Lahore out of which two were in the month of July. Lodhi added that anti polio campaign is of prime importance and all concerned departments must prepare themselves for that. All DCs, CEOs of Health authorities and all concerned departments participated in the meeting.