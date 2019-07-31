UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioners Directed To Visit Sacrificial Animals' Markets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 09:24 PM

Deputy Commissioners directed to visit sacrificial animals' markets

Commissioner Lahore Division Asif Bilal Lodhi has directed all Deputy Commissioners to personally visit all sale points for sacrificial animals to ensure disposal of expected rain water besides security arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Asif Bilal Lodhi has directed all Deputy Commissioners to personally visit all sale points for sacrificial animals to ensure disposal of expected rain water besides security arrangements.

Addressing a meeting on polio free districts, dengue and Eidul Azha arrangements here on Wednesday, he also directed Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), Livestock department and Traffic Police to enhance personnel's deployment in markets. He said that 36 temporary animals markets were established in whole Lahore division including 7 of Lahore.

He advised to made electricity arrangements in a proper manner to avoid even a single incident of electrocution in animal markets.

He said keeping in view the increasing number of animals, the area of markets must be enhanced to bring comfort for sellers and purchasers.

He said that from Ist January to 31 July 2019, 7 confirmed patients of dengue were reported in Lahore out of which two were in the month of July. Lodhi added that anti polio campaign is of prime importance and all concerned departments must prepare themselves for that. All DCs, CEOs of Health authorities and all concerned departments participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Dengue Polio Electricity Water Company Visit Traffic Sale January July 2019 Market All From

Recent Stories

Gujranwala bags Punjab powerlifting title

9 seconds ago

Consultative meeting supports KP Comprehensive Aci ..

11 seconds ago

President links socio-economic development with IT ..

13 seconds ago

Senate body hails FBR reforms process

17 seconds ago

Prime Minister tasks Governor KPK to increase cont ..

13 minutes ago

Govt. announces Eid-ul-Azha holidays from August 1 ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.