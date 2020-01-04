Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Saturday directed Deputy Commissioners of the districts to ensure elimination of polythene bags before start of tourist season and start awareness creating campaign against littering

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Saturday directed Deputy Commissioners of the districts to ensure elimination of polythene bags before start of tourist season and start awareness creating campaign against littering.

He was chairing a meeting at his office which was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Abottabad, Manshera, Haripur, Battagram and Directors Generals of Galyat and Kaghan Development Authorities.

The Deputy Commissioners were directed to take strict action against those involved in selling and manufacturing of polythene bags. The Commissioner directed to start a campaign to highlight benefits of biodegradable bags and take measures to introduce cotton bags. He also directed to install litter bins at all tourist attraction situated in Hazara Division aiming cleanliness.