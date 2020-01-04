UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioners Directs Elimination Of Polythene Bags Before Tourist's Season

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 07:12 PM

Deputy Commissioners directs elimination of polythene bags before tourist's season

Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Saturday directed Deputy Commissioners of the districts to ensure elimination of polythene bags before start of tourist season and start awareness creating campaign against littering

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Saturday directed Deputy Commissioners of the districts to ensure elimination of polythene bags before start of tourist season and start awareness creating campaign against littering.

He was chairing a meeting at his office which was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Abottabad, Manshera, Haripur, Battagram and Directors Generals of Galyat and Kaghan Development Authorities.

The Deputy Commissioners were directed to take strict action against those involved in selling and manufacturing of polythene bags. The Commissioner directed to start a campaign to highlight benefits of biodegradable bags and take measures to introduce cotton bags. He also directed to install litter bins at all tourist attraction situated in Hazara Division aiming cleanliness.

Related Topics

Haripur Cotton All

Recent Stories

Solskjaer dismisses Van Persie criticism

1 minute ago

Medical Superintendent claims upgrading health fac ..

1 minute ago

Punjab University awards four PhD degrees in vario ..

1 minute ago

January 5 to be observed as Right to Self determin ..

1 minute ago

Illegal construction demolished in Multan

13 minutes ago

Punjab University issues date-sheets for MA, MSc e ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.