Deputy Commissioners Imposed Section 144 For Multiple Events In Abbottabad, Haripur
Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad and Haripur on Friday have taken significant measures to ensure public safety and security during upcoming events in Abbottabad and Haripur districts.
In Abbottabad, DC Khalid Iqbal has imposed Section 144 on April 20, 2024, coinciding with the presidential parade scheduled for the day. The restriction entails a ban on double riding and tinted glasses.
The Primary objective behind this action is to safeguard senior officials, civil and military leadership, and to prevent any potential miscreant activities during the parade.
Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal emphasized that the restriction will solely be enforced on April 20, 2024, and strict legal action will be taken against any violations under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.
Moreover, during the annual examinations of Higher Secondary Schools (SSC) organized by the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE), Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal has extended Section 144 to examination centers in the Abbottabad district.
These centers include FG Girls Inter College Nariyan Abbottabad, Army Public school and College PMA Kakul Abbottabad, Army Burn Hall College for Boys Manshera Road Abbottabad, Army Burn Hall College for Girls Nariyan Road, Army Public School and College FF Center Murree Chowk, and CB Public School and Girls College Lady Garden.
This measure aims to ensure transparent and peaceful exams, prohibiting any form of gatherings within a 200-yard radius of the examination centers. The restriction will be effective from April 30, 2024, to May 15, 2024.
Violators will face strict legal consequences under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.
Simultaneously, in Haripur district, Section 144 has been imposed during the Autumn Semester 2023 examinations of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).
The restriction prohibits any public gatherings within a 200-yard radius of examination centers, including Government Centennial Model High School Tarbela, Government High School Ghazi, Government High School No. 3 Haripur, Government Post Graduate College Haripur, and Central Jail Haripur. Effective from April 23, 2024, to June 27, 2024, any breach of this restriction will prompt legal action by local authorities.
Deputy Commissioner Khan Muhammad underscored the importance of these measures in ensuring public safety and urged all citizens to adhere to the imposed restrictions during the specified periods.
