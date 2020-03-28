Deputy Commissioners of Hazara region notifies new vacation plan for educational and government employees

Deputy Commissioners of all seven districts in Hazara division Saturday notified new extended vacation programme for educational institutions, government employees and businesses

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ):Deputy Commissioners of all seven districts in Hazara division Saturday notified new extended vacation programme for educational institutions, government employees and businesses.

According to a notification, all educational institutions including schools, colleges, universities, coaching, training institutions would remain close till May 31,2020 while these vacations would be considered as summer vacation.

All examinations of the educational board would also be deferred until May 31, all pre-scheduled seminars, sports and cultural programmes would also be considered as delayed till April 30,2020.

The meetings with prisoners in jails by relatives and others would be temporarily banned till April 30, all hotels and restaurants chain would remain close till April 1o but they can deliver orders through the home delivery system.

The notification further elaborated on the duties of the government sector employees and stated that all non-essential staff of district offices would be excluded from attendance till April 15.

The necessary staff of the health department, Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMA), local government, food department, police, rescue 1122, finance, Water and Sanitation, agriculture, information and other departments would remain present while district officers would also remain present on stations to tackle any untoward situation.

Grocery stores, pharmacies and other necessities of life including bakeries, Tandoor, petrol pumps, milk shops, auto workshops, meat and chicken shops, vegetable and fruit shops would remain open 24/7 while rest of the business would be closed till April 7,2020. All tourist spots, parts would also remain close till April 30,2020.

Banks and mobile company offices would also remain open and must ensure the precautionary measures against the coronavirus, medicines and meal home delivery, TCS/DHL, easy paisa and other money transfer services would also remain open and must follow the government directives for the prevention of coronavirus.