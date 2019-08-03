- Home
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 08:22 PM
District Police Officer Capt (R) Syed Hammad Abid said that permission of Deputy Commissioner would be mandatory for collection of sacrificial hides on Eidul Azha
In a meeting with a delegation of journalists led by President Jehlum Press Club, Ch Abid Mehmood here Saturday, the DPO said that strict monitoring would be ensured on and three days after Eidul Azha to check illegal collection of sacrificial hides by banned outfits or organizations without having permission from district authorities and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.