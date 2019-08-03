UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner's Permission To Be Mandatory For Collection Of Sacrificial Hides: DPO

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 08:22 PM

District Police Officer Capt (R) Syed Hammad Abid said that permission of Deputy Commissioner would be mandatory for collection of sacrificial hides on Eidul Azha

JEHLUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :District Police Officer Capt (R) Syed Hammad Abid said that permission of Deputy Commissioner would be mandatory for collection of sacrificial hides on Eidul Azha. He told that criminal cases would be registered against those who would illegally collect hides and had not issued permission last year.

In a meeting with a delegation of journalists led by President Jehlum Press Club, Ch Abid Mehmood here Saturday, the DPO said that strict monitoring would be ensured on and three days after Eidul Azha to check illegal collection of sacrificial hides by banned outfits or organizations without having permission from district authorities and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

