Deputy Commissioners Take Action To Ensure Price Regulation In Markets Of Hazara Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2024 | 05:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Following the directives from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Deputy Commissioner Torghar district Ziaur Rahman Marwat conducted a comprehensive visit to Miragai Bazaar.

The aim was to assess and enforce price regulations as part of efforts to address public concerns.

During the visit, Deputy Commissioner Torghar examined the price monitoring desk established within the market premises and gathered vital information from officials regarding public grievances.

Inspecting various food items across different shops, Deputy Commissioner Torghar ensured compliance with price regulations and reviewed the availability of price lists. Heavy fines were imposed on traders found guilty of selling substandard items, as well as on those who failed to display price lists, emphasizing the importance of consumer protection.

Meanwhile, in line with the provincial government's directives for Ramadan, Deputy Commissioner Tanveer ul Rahman of Battagram district, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Battagram, District Food Controller Battagram, and other officials, visited Main Bazaar and the Vegetable and Meat Market.

During the inspection, various complaints were addressed, and a dedicated complaint registration desk was established to facilitate public feedback.

He issued instructions to Price Control Magistrates to enforce the notified price list and promptly address any citizen complaints, reaffirming the administration's commitment to fair pricing and consumer welfare.

