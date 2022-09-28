Deputy Country Representative UN Women Pakistan calls on Dy Speaker GB Assembly

Jacqui Ketunuti, Deputy Country Representative UN Women Pakistan here on Wednesday called on Deputy Speaker Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Nazir Ahmed Advocate and discussed the women empowerment initiatives as well as the relief efforts led by UN Women targeting women headed households in District Ghizer, said a press release issued here

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Jacqui Ketunuti, Deputy Country Representative UN Women Pakistan here on Wednesday called on Deputy Speaker Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Nazir Ahmed Advocate and discussed the women empowerment initiatives as well as the relief efforts led by UN Women targeting women headed households in District Ghizer, said a press release issued here.

They also discussed the government's priorities in terms of women-specific legislation, capacity building of women caucuses, implementation of Anti-Harassment Act as well as dynamics of social cohesion in the region.

Anum Aftab, Programme Coordinator Women, Peace and Security UN Women Country Office and Sosan Aziz, Member National Commission on the Status of Women from GB/Head Gender and Safeguarding from AKRSP also participated in the meeting.

The Deputy Speaker extended his support to the UN Women Pakistan and for the uplifting of women and young girls in the region.