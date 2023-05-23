UrduPoint.com

Deputy Defence Minister Of Azerbaijan Calls On Army Chief

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2023 | 08:48 PM

Deputy Defence Minister of Azerbaijan calls on Army Chief

The first Deputy Minister of Defence of Republic of Azerbaijan and Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ):The first Deputy Minister of Defence of Republic of Azerbaijan and Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) here on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, matters related to defence and security cooperation between the two brotherly countries were discussed during the meeting. They emphasized on enhancing mutual cooperation in military and professional matters.

Related Topics

Army ISPR Azerbaijan

Recent Stories

Interns from different higher education institutio ..

Interns from different higher education institutions explore professional develo ..

5 minutes ago
 Al Dahra Group signs strategic partnership and sup ..

Al Dahra Group signs strategic partnership and supply agreement with Estonia&#03 ..

5 minutes ago
 VC RCB holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to resolve problems ..

VC RCB holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to resolve problems of residents

54 seconds ago
 SSP Traffic instructs to facilitate people visitin ..

SSP Traffic instructs to facilitate people visiting driving license branch

55 seconds ago
 High profile militant leader Shambay pleads mercy, ..

High profile militant leader Shambay pleads mercy, asks followers to surrender t ..

57 seconds ago
 Rs 1.25 billion approved for Burewala roads, stree ..

Rs 1.25 billion approved for Burewala roads, streetlights under WB project

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.