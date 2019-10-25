UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Director Among Two Held In Mlns Of Rupee Balochistan Coal Mine Scam

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 04:48 PM

Deputy Director among two held in mlns of rupee Balochistan coal mine scam

National Accountability Bureau Balochistan has arrested Deputy Director Mines and Mineral Department, (MMD) government of Balochsitan namely Mohammad Zaman and one Nawaz in mines and mineral scam here

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau Balochistan has arrested Deputy Director Mines and Mineral Department, (MMD) government of Balochsitan namely Mohammad Zaman and one Nawaz in mines and mineral scam here.

Four other accused including employee of MMD, FBR and owner of Coal Company Balochistan have already been apprehended by the NAB the other day in the same corruption scandal, said press release issued here on Friday.

Probe launched into the Balochistan coal scam, on a tip off revealed that owner of the Muslim Coal Company in connivance with the officials of MMD, government of Balochistan illegally excavated coal causing loss to the tune of millions of rupee to the exchequer.

In addition, accused Zain Jibran, employee of FBR Quetta made illegal agreement to illegally manage the tax affairs of the different companies including Muslim Coal Company.

NAB Balochistan has tightened the noose around the culprits involved in the illegal excavation of coal causing huge loss to the national kitty.More arrests are also expected.

Earlier, In the light of investigation carried out so far and proof presented before the court, Accountability Court Judge Munawar Shahwani, remanded the Deputy Director MMD Mohammad Zaman and Nawaz in the NAB custody.

Related Topics

Corruption Balochistan Quetta National Accountability Bureau Scandal Company Same FBR Muslim Government Agreement Million Court Employment

Recent Stories

LHC grants bail to Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds

3 minutes ago

Kashmir solidarity day observed in Dir Lower

59 seconds ago

ANP to participate in Oct 31 March: Asfandyar Wali ..

1 minute ago

Heroin recovered, two arrested in Pehsawar

1 minute ago

Seminar on "Polio Awareness in Pakistan" at LCCI

1 minute ago

President Alvi meets Iranian counterpart in Baku; ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.