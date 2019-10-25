Deputy Director among two held in mlns of rupee Balochistan coal mine scam

National Accountability Bureau Balochistan has arrested Deputy Director Mines and Mineral Department, (MMD) government of Balochsitan namely Mohammad Zaman and one Nawaz in mines and mineral scam here

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau Balochistan has arrested Deputy Director Mines and Mineral Department, (MMD) government of Balochsitan namely Mohammad Zaman and one Nawaz in mines and mineral scam here.

Four other accused including employee of MMD, FBR and owner of Coal Company Balochistan have already been apprehended by the NAB the other day in the same corruption scandal, said press release issued here on Friday.

Probe launched into the Balochistan coal scam, on a tip off revealed that owner of the Muslim Coal Company in connivance with the officials of MMD, government of Balochistan illegally excavated coal causing loss to the tune of millions of rupee to the exchequer.

In addition, accused Zain Jibran, employee of FBR Quetta made illegal agreement to illegally manage the tax affairs of the different companies including Muslim Coal Company.

NAB Balochistan has tightened the noose around the culprits involved in the illegal excavation of coal causing huge loss to the national kitty.More arrests are also expected.

Earlier, In the light of investigation carried out so far and proof presented before the court, Accountability Court Judge Munawar Shahwani, remanded the Deputy Director MMD Mohammad Zaman and Nawaz in the NAB custody.