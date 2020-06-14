UrduPoint.com
Deputy Director Anti-corruption Mir Nadir Ali Abro Tested Positive For COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 06:20 PM

Deputy Director anti-corruption Mir Nadir Ali Abro tested positive for COVID-19

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :The Deputy Director Anti corruption police Shaheed Benazir Abad division Mir Nadir Ali Abro tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a hand out issued by district administration here on Sunday, Renowned columnist.

social worker and Deputy Director anti corruption Mir Nadir Ali Abro have been diagnosed with coronavirus and was isolated at home.

It was pertinent to mention here that Mir Nadir Ali Abro is son of famous intellectual, judge, politician, social activist, educationist and journalist of Sindh comerade Taj Muhammad Abro.

