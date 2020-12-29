Deputy Director Charged Parking arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment South Zone Karachi led by Sub-Inspector Sher Zaman Awan in the presence of Judicial Magistrate arrested Deputy Director Charged Parking Muhammad Yaseen for allegedly taking bribe of Rs 10,000.

The accused had said to be demanded bribe for illegal parking allotment in Korangi no. 6 market, said a statement on Tuesday.

A case has been registered against the accused and investigation has been started.