Deputy Director Gates Foundation Meets CS KP
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 08:50 PM
Deputy Director (Polio) Gates Foundation, Michael Galway on Tuesday met with Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah and discussed polio eradication efforts in KP
Deputy Director (Polio) Gates Foundation, Michael Galway on Tuesday met with Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah and discussed polio eradication efforts in KP.
CS KP and Michael Galway agreed to enhance collaboration through sustained vaccination campaigns and improved community access.
The CS also assured full support and commitment in efforts to eradicate polio from the province.
The meeting was attended by Secretary Health, Coordinator Provincial EOC and other officials.
