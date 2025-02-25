Open Menu

Deputy Director Gates Foundation Meets CS KP

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Deputy Director Gates Foundation meets CS KP

Deputy Director (Polio) Gates Foundation, Michael Galway on Tuesday met with Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah and discussed polio eradication efforts in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Deputy Director (Polio) Gates Foundation, Michael Galway on Tuesday met with Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah and discussed polio eradication efforts in KP.

CS KP and Michael Galway agreed to enhance collaboration through sustained vaccination campaigns and improved community access.

The CS also assured full support and commitment in efforts to eradicate polio from the province.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Health, Coordinator Provincial EOC and other officials.

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony o ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of first cohort of Dubai Disast ..

10 minutes ago
 Multiply Group signs landmark investment with CVC, ..

Multiply Group signs landmark investment with CVC, PAI Partners to secure 67.91% ..

40 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders organises ‘Harmony Camp ..

Muslim Council of Elders organises ‘Harmony Camp 2025’ in Indonesia

54 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Se ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Secretary to the Treasury

55 minutes ago
 Australia boosts blind women's cricket in Pakistan ..

Australia boosts blind women's cricket in Pakistan with training camp and tourna ..

4 minutes ago
 Deputy Director Gates Foundation meets CS KP

Deputy Director Gates Foundation meets CS KP

4 minutes ago
Capital Police nab 12 criminals, seize weapons & d ..

Capital Police nab 12 criminals, seize weapons & drugs

4 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy: Imran Khan watched Pakistan ..

ICC Champions Trophy: Imran Khan watched Pakistan vs. India match at Adiala jail

60 minutes ago
 Europe 'backsliding' on child health: WHO

Europe 'backsliding' on child health: WHO

4 minutes ago
 NA body reviews PIACL privatization

NA body reviews PIACL privatization

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Taxi Company, Dubai Airports sign five-year ..

Dubai Taxi Company, Dubai Airports sign five-year strategic partnership

1 hour ago
 UAE wins 157 Stevie Middle East and North Africa a ..

UAE wins 157 Stevie Middle East and North Africa awards

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan