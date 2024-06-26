- Home
Deputy Director Livestock Tharparkar Advises Close Coordination With Livestock Owners Ahead Of Expected Rains
Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 05:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Deputy Director livestock department Tharparkar Hakim Ali Jalbani has directed veterinary doctors and staff to maintain close contact with livestock farmers in anticipation of potential rains and to guide them on keeping their livestock safe.
He issued these directives on Wednesday during his visit to various veterinary centers in district Tharparkar.
He emphasized that the possibility of various epidemics spreading among livestock during the rainy season cannot be ruled out. Therefore, an emergency plan should be formulated, and livestock should be vaccinated against various seasonal diseases by visiting the villages, he instructed.
He added that veterinary centers should ensure the availability of necessary medicines and maintain accurate records.
Jalbani advised that livestock owners be given useful advice and that relevant officers and staff perform their duties with integrity, as any negligence will not be tolerated.
He further stated that the department has launched a campaign to provide free vaccinations to protect livestock from various epidemics.
The Deputy Director also advised livestock owners to take preventive measures to protect their animals from different diseases and to contact him in case of any concerns or complaints.
