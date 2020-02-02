Deputy Director livestock visit, the earth quick effected areas

Astore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Director Livestock and Dairy Development Astore along with his team Sunday visited to the earth quick effected areas and villages.

During the visit, at least 500 sheep/goat and around 100 other animals were treated and vaccinated against various diseases.

Different veterinary medicines was distributed among the effected people of the area.

Deputy Director Livestock Astore assured the effected people that the Department would take every step to bring betterment of illing animals area. Next veterinary camp will be at Dashkin on Saturday.