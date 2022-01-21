Deputy Director RIO Office Kohat grieved

Mohammad Sharif, the elder brother of the Deputy Director, Regional Information Office, Kohat, Mohammad Sarwar Khattak has passed away, said an official handout here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Mohammad Sharif, the elder brother of the Deputy Director, Regional Information Office, Kohat, Mohammad Sarwar Khattak has passed away, said an official handout here on Friday.

His Nimaz Janaza would be offered at his ancestral village.

Bair Gai, Tehsil Banda Daud Shah, district Karak tomorrow (Saturday) after noon.

He was also the brother of Mohammad Arif, father of Mohammad Zakriya of Pakistan Army and paternal uncle of District Officer (Transport) Kurram, Mohammad Azeem.