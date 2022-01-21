UrduPoint.com

Deputy Director RIO Office Kohat Grieved

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Deputy Director RIO Office Kohat grieved

Mohammad Sharif, the elder brother of the Deputy Director, Regional Information Office, Kohat, Mohammad Sarwar Khattak has passed away, said an official handout here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Mohammad Sharif, the elder brother of the Deputy Director, Regional Information Office, Kohat, Mohammad Sarwar Khattak has passed away, said an official handout here on Friday.

His Nimaz Janaza would be offered at his ancestral village.

Bair Gai, Tehsil Banda Daud Shah, district Karak tomorrow (Saturday) after noon.

He was also the brother of Mohammad Arif, father of Mohammad Zakriya of Pakistan Army and paternal uncle of District Officer (Transport) Kurram, Mohammad Azeem.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Kohat Karak

Recent Stories

Rice, textiles identified as major sectors for coo ..

Rice, textiles identified as major sectors for cooperation between Vietnam, Paki ..

59 seconds ago
 Blinken says asked Lavrov to pull troops from Ukra ..

Blinken says asked Lavrov to pull troops from Ukraine

1 minute ago
 Wales Leader Says UKs Johnson Will Never Escape Re ..

Wales Leader Says UKs Johnson Will Never Escape Reputation Damage Caused by `Par ..

1 minute ago
 US Considering Evacuating Diplomats' Families From ..

US Considering Evacuating Diplomats' Families From Ukraine - Reports

1 minute ago
 Farewell ceremony held for Justice Ayesha A Malik

Farewell ceremony held for Justice Ayesha A Malik

4 minutes ago
 At least 3 children killed in strike on Yemen's Ho ..

At least 3 children killed in strike on Yemen's Hodeida: UK charity

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.