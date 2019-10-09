UrduPoint.com
Deputy Director Schools Visits Shah Khalid School

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 03:32 PM

Deputy Director Schools visits Shah Khalid school

Deputy Director Schools (Education) Sukkur, Rukhsana Mangnejo Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Government Primary School, Shah Khalid, Sukkur

The deputy director inspected classrooms and laboratories at the school.

She also went through the school records and showed her satisfaction on cleanliness in the schools.

The deputy director asked the school administration to plant trees under Green and Clean Pakistan in the school and provide a clean atmosphere to students.

She also directed the school principal to pay further attention for the improvement of education and ensure that all computers in the lab were in working order.

